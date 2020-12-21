U.S. District Judge Berle M. Schiller ruled last week that the city’s prisons system must conduct universal testing of all employees and inmates, in response to a request made by the American Civil Liberties Union in a class-action lawsuit filed this spring on behalf of prisoners. Schiller ruled that further testing may also be required “on a periodic basis” as the pandemic continues. He also ordered that all inmates must get at least 45 minutes per day out of their cells while the shelter-in-place order remains in effect.