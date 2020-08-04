Since people may be leery of attending big gatherings for some time to come, their efforts could determine how quickly cities are able to get back on their feet. In Philadelphia, hospitality is now the second largest industry, pumping $600 million a year into the economy. Some 77,000 residents owe their jobs to those suitcase-toting, lanyard-wearing conventioneers. And unlike office employees, they don’t have a work-from-home fallback option. Not a single event has been held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Broad Street since the Philadelphia Flower Show closed March 8, and nearly 60 percent of the city’s hospitality workers are now unemployed. The loss of tax revenue for the city is immense.