Race matters, too, in setting the stage for gentrification, Vitiello said. Systemic discrimination in the city’s housing policies meant homes were less expensive in minority neighborhoods, and undervalued housing stock makes gentrification possible. However, Tioga-Nicetown wasn’t next to large white communities that might have bled into it. Point Breeze was, and it offered low-priced homes to buyers looking to spend less for more house. Those bargains, though, are largely a thing of the past.