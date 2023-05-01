Police Commissioner Outlaw is back to full duty after she was injured in a car crash

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw returned to full duty on Monday, just over a month after suffering a back injury in a car crash, the police department confirmed.

Outlaw was injured when an Uber driver “disregarded a red light” at the intersection of 15th and Race Streets, colliding with the commissioner’s police SUV on March 29. Outlaw, her driver, the Uber driver, and the Uber passenger were all taken to the hospital.

The commissioner was expected to return to work by the end of April, police spokesperson Eric Gripp said two weeks after the accident.