Primark, the Irish fast-fashion retailer, will open a store in Fashion District Philadelphia on Thursday, Sept. 16, at the corner of 11th and Market Streets.

The new store, its third in Pennsylvania, could create up to 350 jobs in the former Gallery shopping complex, with 34,200 square feet of retail space, the company said.

Primark is among the few retailers that does no business online, instead relying on sharply lower prices than competitors. The Fashion District will be home to Primark’s thirteenth location in America, one of its 397 stores in 14 countries.

“We are delighted to welcome Philadelphians to our latest Northeast location in the U.S., bringing Primark’s unique formula of quality fashion, beauty and homeware with an amazing price tag,” said Andy Stewart, President of Primark US in a press release.

The Fashion District Philadelphia has had a rough time during the pandemic. Its owner PREIT, the biggest mall owner in Philadelphia and its surrounding counties, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Nov. 1. PREIT’s properties include the Cherry Hill Mall, Willow Grove Park, and Plymouth Meeting Mall, in addition to the Fashion District.

Then on Jan. 1, PREIT’s 50/50 partner in the Fashion District, Macerich Co., of Santa Monica, Calif., took control of the mall’s operations in a bid to turn it around. Macerich owns some of the nation’s highest-earning malls, including Tysons Corner Center in Northern Virginia.

Primark has been steadily growing since it first opened a U.S. store in 2015. In recent years, it expanded to Florida and Chicago. The company also signed leases for a new store in Virginia and two new stores in New York.

In Pennsylvania, Primark has stores in the King of Prussia Mall and Willow Grove Mall; and in New Jersey, the Freehold Raceway Mall and America Dream Mall.

Founded in Ireland in 1969 under the Penney’s brand name, Primark does business in countries in Europe and North America, with more than 65,000 employees. It’s a unit of London-based Associated British Foods PLC.