The California-based co-owner of the Fashion District Philadelphia shopping mall will take control of the Center City property after making a big payment toward its mortgage debt, according to a regulatory filing.
Beginning on Jan. 1, Macerich Co., of Santa Monica, Calif., “will substantially control [the Fashion District ownership’s] operations and, subject to limited exceptions, control major decisions” for the partnership, co-owner PREIT said in the filing on Wednesday.
The change in control was tied to a renegotiation of $301 million in debt against the property held by Wells Fargo Bank and other lenders, which coincided with PREIT’s emergence from bankruptcy last week.
Under the deal, affiliates of Macerich paid down $100 million of that debt in exchange for its control of PM Gallery LP, the PREIT-Macerich partnership that owns the Fashion District, according to the filing by Philadelphia-based Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, as PREIT is formally known.
“We are appreciative of our partners at Macerich, whose cooperation through this process has allowed us to finalize a mortgage for the Fashion District and our credit agreement,” PREIT chief executive Joseph F. Coradino said in a statement to The Inquirer Thursday morning. “Macerich is now taking a lead role in day-to-day operations.”
The two companies remain “50/50 partners” at the property and PREIT’s on-site management team will be retained by Macerich, Coradino said.
“The transition is expected to be seamless,” he said.
A Macerich representative did not respond to questions about the change.
PREIT is the biggest mall owner in Philadelphia and its surrounding counties, with properties that include the Cherry Hill Mall, Willow Grove Park, and Plymouth Meeting Mall, in addition to the Fashion District.
Macerich owns of some of the nation’s highest-earning malls, including Tysons Corner Center in Northern Virginia. It partnered with PREIT at the former Gallery in 2014, when plans to redevelop the aged mall spanning Market Street between Eighth and 11th Streets were still being devised.