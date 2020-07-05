A handful of more typical July Fourth traditions took place here and there, including one with an inclusive new twist. For the first time, the annual tapping of the Liberty Bell was livestreamed, and watchers were invited to tap their own drinking glasses, bells, or kitchen pots in unison early in the afternoon. A far louder noise tore through the skies a few hours later, when the Thunderbirds and other military jets flew over Center City on their way to Baltimore and Washington.