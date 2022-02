PSERS Executive Director Glen Grell, pictured here in June 2021, announced his pending retirement in November. Read more

Pennsylvania’s biggest pension fund hired the Womble Bond Dickinson law firm in March to conduct a parallel inquiry into issues under federal investigation. So far, the fund has paid the law firm $484,0000 for its work.

Here is its initial report.

