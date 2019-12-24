Nowhere was this more evident than at a jubilant Friday-night party this month to honor the station’s 70th anniversary. The celebration was held at the school, where a giant red, black and yellow balloon arch welcomed current and former radio staffers into the cafeteria, where displays of historic photos lined the walls. In the adjacent WHHS school studio, radio-club alums mixed with current staff, and members of the student board of directors took turns recording station-identification announcements to be aired later.