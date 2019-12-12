Spaghetti with Turkey Sausage

Makes 6 servings

1 pound whole-grain spaghetti (such as Barilla or Ronzoni)

Salt

1 pound turkey sausages, punctured with a fork or the tip of a paring knife

2 white onions, peeled and roughly diced

5 cloves garlic, crushed and peels removed

1 bunch fresh thyme or 1 pinch dried thyme

1 cup chicken stock

One 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes with basil

½ bunch fresh basil, chiffonaded, a few sprigs reserved for garnish

2 ounces Parmesan cheese, grated

In large stockpot, bring 8 quarts water seasoned with 1 tablespoon salt to a boil. Cook the pasta, stirring frequently, according to package directions. Drain, then run under cold water until cooled completely. Toss ½ tablespoon of the olive oil into the pasta to prevent sticking. Set aside.

While the water comes to a boil, place a large, deep skillet over medium heat. Drizzle 1 tablespoon olive oil into pan and allow to heat through. Dry the sausage completely with a paper towel. Sear on both sides, browning the skin. Be careful as moisture from the sausage may cause the oil to sizzle and pop. Once seared, remove the sausage and set aside. Reduce the heat to low. Add the onion, garlic, and thyme to the pan. Cook until the onions are translucent. Add the chicken stock, followed by the crushed tomatoes. Season with salt.

Return the sausage to the pan to finish cooking in sauce. Cook over low heat, uncovered, for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Turn off the heat, and the sausage from the sauce and place on a cutting board. Allow to rest.

Add the basil to the sauce.

Slice the sausage on a bias, each about 1⁄4-inch thick. Return sausage to sauce. Add the cooked pasta to the sauce, tossing with tongs. Heat the sauce, sausage, and pasta over medium-low until warm throughout. Taste and season with salt. Use tongs to twist portions into each guest’s bowl, finishing each serving with grated Parmesan cheese and a floret of fresh basil.

Per Serving: 550 calories, 24 grams fat, 60 milligrams cholesterol, 700 milligrams sodium, 60 grams carbohydrates, 12 grams dietary fiber, 10 grams sugar, 26 grams protein.