The Justice Department announced one of the largest redlining settlements in its history on Wednesday, targeting a tristate area mortgage company that it accused of engaging in discriminatory lending practices that denied conventional loans in low-income and minority neighborhoods.

Under the terms of the agreement, Trident Mortgage Company, a subsidiary of realty company Fox & Roach LP, has agreed to invest more than $20 million in communities of color in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

The money will be used to reinvest in communities that have traditionally been affected by disinvestment and redlining, Assistant Attorney Kristen Clarke said at a news conference announcing the deal in Malcolm X Park in West Philadelphia, a neighborhood that has been one of the city’s hardest hit by such practices. That includes a roughly $18.5 million fund to provide subsidies to potential homeowners in minority communities.

“This infusion of lending resources in neighborhoods of color will help redress the harm caused by Trident’s harmful activity,” she said.

According to the complaint, Trident’s offices were almost entirely concentrated in majority-white neighborhoods, and from 2015 to 2019, loan officers were specifically directed not to serve neighborhoods of color, marketing materials included almost only white faces and almost all of Trident’s lending staff were white.

Justice Department officials also said the employees at the company routinely traded e-mails filled with racist jokes that referred to specific neighborhoods as “ghettos.” One photo featured a senior Trident manager posing in front of a Confederate flag.

“This was systemic racism — pure and simple,” said Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who along with counterparts in New Jersey and Delaware signed separate agreements with the company. He added: “This is about real people. People who were ignored and who were harmed and left behind.”

The settlement announced Wednesday is the latest by the Justice Department to target “modern day redlining,” or the practice of financial institutions discouraging or denying financial services to minority communities.

Attorney General Merrick Garland vowed last year that he would make targeting the practice a priority and has brought several suits including against Cadence Bank in Houston and Trustmark National Bank in Memphis.

Although the Fair Housing Act banned racial discrimination in mortgage lending more than 50 years ago, a 2018 investigation by the Center for Investigative Reporting identified that the practice has persisted in more than 60 metro areas, including Philadelphia.

Here, the investigation found, prospective Black homeowners were 2.7 times as likely as white to be denied a conventional mortgage, even when controlling for applicants’ income, loan amount and neighborhood.

Although the number of Black and white residents living within city limits is about the same, white residents received roughly 10 times as many conventional mortgage loans, the CIR investigation found. Three quarters of bank branches were in white majority neighborhoods, and the greater number of Black and Latino residents in a neighborhood, the more likely a loan application would be denied there — even after accounting for income and other factors.

Those disparities have inhibited the ability of minority families to build wealth through real estate over time.

Nationally, the median wealth of a Black family is roughly $24,000, while that of white families is approximately $188,000.

A white family is 30% more likely to own a home than a Black family — a larger gap than in 1960 than when the Fair Housing Act was passed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.