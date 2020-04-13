The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office and the local office of the U.S. Marshals Service on Monday announced a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who fatally shot 7-year-old Sinsir Parker in Chester city on April 5.
The reward is separate from a $50,000 reward that Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland pledged to raise last week for information leading to a conviction in the killing. His spokesperson, Aigner Cleveland, said Monday that a little more than $30,000 of that goal has been raised from corporate partners.
Sinsir was shot in the face while outside on the 2600 block of Swarts Street and died at the scene. Police said that he was hit by an apparent stray bullet during a drive-by shooting.
The prosecutor and marshal’s reward does not require a conviction. "What we need is information,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said in a statement. The Citizens Crime Commission is administering this reward. Tipsters, who can remain anonymous, are asked to call 215-546-TIPS (8477) or the U.S. Marshal’s tip line at 866-865-TIPS (8477).