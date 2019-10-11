One thing is not a mystery in the stabbing death of Sean Schellenger near Rittenhouse Square last year: Before Michael White put a knife in his back, Schellenger — who did not have a weapon — had wrapped his arms around White and tried to tackle him to the ground.
Five eyewitnesses have said as much on the witness stand this week during the first two days of White’s voluntary manslaughter trial.
A cell phone video played in court also has shown Schellenger’s take-down attempt, with White then driving his arm over Schellenger’s shoulders to stab him in the back before the two men collapse onto the ground.
Still, testimony thus far has left one major question unanswered: why Schellenger and White — who did not know each other — wanted to fight in the first place.
Their encounter was spontaneous, witnesses have said, a random argument at 17th and Chancellor Streets. White, then 20, was working as a bicycle food courier. Schellenger, a 37-year-old real estate developer, had been out celebrating with friends at the nearby restaurant Rouge.
Witnesses have said the two men came face-to-face after Schellenger got out of a Mercedes-Benz his friend had been driving, to confront people in cars ahead of them in a traffic jam. For reasons that remain unclear, White stopped his bicycle at the intersection and put it on the ground.
No one has said how or why Schelleneger and White then got locked into an argument — or what words they exchanged.
Testimony has shown that the confrontation lasted at most a minute, and that White pulled out a knife before Schellenger charged him. No physical contact took place before then, witnesses have said, and the tackle and stabbing occurred in almost one continuous motion before Schellenger ended up facedown on the ground and White ripped the knife out, then turned and ran away.
“This went by so fast,” said Schellenger’s friend Uri Jacobson, who was in the Mercedes before the incident and saw it happen.
Matthew Schuyler testified that he was 20 feet away while watching the incident, and described it as “a blur."
The question of what was said during the encounter could impact how jurors rule in the case. District Attorney Larry Krasner decided last week to proceed at trial on a count of voluntary manslaughter — often called a “heat of passion” killing or an unreasonable act of self-defense — instead of third-degree murder.
White’s public defenders, Jonathan Strange and Chief Defender Keir Bradford-Grey, have called the case an example of self-defense.
During opening arguments Thursday, Strange said that White, now 22, will testify in his own defense and will say that Schellenger told him, “I’m going to beat the black off you" before charging. He also told jurors that White was “scared for his life,” and that Schellenger — a former Pennsylvania State University football player — was drunk and aggressive.
But prosecutors Anthony Voci and Sherrell Dandy have asked every witness who has taken the stand if they heard racial language at the corner before the confrontation, and all have said no.
Bradford-Grey asked one witness, Norris Jordan — the driver of the Mercedes and a co-owner of the restaurants Lou Bird’s and the Happy Rooster — if he had used a racial slur toward any of the men in the cars in front of his in the traffic jam.
A visibly upset Jordan responded that he had not.
Supporters of both White and Schellenger again packed the courtroom Friday. White has betrayed little emotion while seated alongside his lawyers.
Testimony was scheduled to resume Friday afternoon. The trial is expected to last until next week.