A 51-year-old man was killed early Saturday morning on Roosevelt Boulevard after his vehicle collided with another vehicle and flipped, police said.

The man was driving northbound on Roosevelt Boulevard near the intersection with Fox Street in the city’s East Falls neighborhood when the crash occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, according to police. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center and pronounced dead just after 2:30 a.m.

The other vehicle’s driver was not injured, police said.

Roosevelt Boulevard is one of the most dangerous stretches of road in Pennsylvania.

The expressway is a top priority in Mayor Jim Kenney’s Vision Zero policy to reduce traffic-related deaths, and the city activated speed cameras along the road last year. Fourteen people died on Roosevelt Boulevard last year, according to a traffic safety group’s unofficial statistics.

The pandemic and fewer vehicles on the roads did not stop traffic deaths. In the month of July 2020 alone, 24 people died in crashes.

Prior to the pandemic, close to 90,000 vehicles traveled on Roosevelt Boulevard through a dense mix of homes and businesses each day.