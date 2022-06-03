Former Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Jim Cawley will become interim president of Rosemont College later this month.

He will replace Jayson Boyers, who has led the small Catholic college in the Bryn Mawr area for only two years and is leaving for a new position, the college announced.

Cawley, a former Temple University and United Way executive, had been one of four finalists for the job when Boyers was hired in 2020 and removed himself from consideration for family reasons, the college said.

“The search committee and trustees were impressed with his experience and credentials, and disappointed that he removed himself from consideration at the time...,” said Maria Feeley, chair of Rosemont’s board of trustees and chief legal officer and general counsel at Washington and Lee University. “Jim’s commitment to public service, his Catholic faith, extensive executive experience, deep ties to the community and the partnerships he’s forged with prominent Philadelphia higher education institutions made him an excellent candidate to lead the college and we’re thrilled that he is willing to serve.”

Asked whether the college would launch a search for a permanent replacement for Boyers, Feeley said, “The board of trustees is considering all available options.

“We have a clear vision of what we’re looking for in a new leader, most importantly a commitment to Catholic values and an appreciation of Rosemont’s mission — especially a deep-seated belief in the impact and value of education on individuals and communities,” she said. “We are grateful that our interim president.... epitomizes this vision.”

It was not immediately known where Boyers was headed. Boyers began his tenure at Rosemont several months into the pandemic, coming from Cleary University, a business school in Michigan, where he had served as president.

Cawley was lieutenant governor from 2011 to 2015 under then-Republican Gov. Tom Corbett and afterward joined the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey in February 2015 as its CEO. He led the United Way for two-and-a-half years before joining Temple.

At Temple, he was vice president of institutional advancement — essentially the chief fundraiser, where he helped bring in more than $360 million over four fiscal years and led a staff of 140 employees. Last August, Cawley and several other high-level administrators at Temple were replaced by new president Jason Wingard.

Cawley, a native of Levittown and lawyer, previously was chief of staff to state Sen. Robert M. “Tommy” Tomlinson (R., Bucks) and before that volunteered on Frank L. Rizzo’s 1987 Philadelphia mayoral campaign and former Lt. Gov. Mark Schweiker’s 1994 campaign. He also has held other political appointments, including serving on the Bucks County Board of Commissioners and as a member of the Bristol Township School District board. He also has been on the boards of Temple, Bucks County Community College and Manor College.

He received both his bachelor’s degree in political science and law degree from Temple.

Cawley takes over at Rosemont, which enrolls about 350 undergraduates and 515 graduate students, on June 21.

“As a product of Catholic education and a lifelong resident of the Greater Philadelphia area, I’m intimately familiar with and committed to the unique mission and traditions of Rosemont,” Cawley said in a statement. “I look forward to shaping the bright future of this storied institution by working closely with the board of Trustees, the Sisters of the Holy Child Jesus, faculty, staff, students, alumni and the entire Rosemont College community.”