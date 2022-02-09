After a years-long legal battle to block the opening of what would have been the nation’s first supervised drug injection site in Philadelphia, the Justice Department signaled this week that it is considering changing its position.

In a statement first obtained by the Associated Press, officials said they were “evaluating” such facilities — aimed at stemming an alarming rise in overdose deaths by providing a place where addicted people can use drugs under medical supervision — and discussing “appropriate guardrails” with stakeholders.

While the posture is not a full endorsement of the idea, it marks a significant shift from the department’s stance under the Trump administration, which fought vigorously in court to block the first site of its kind from opening in Philadelphia.

Last year, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit sided with the DOJ, ruling that the proposed facilities would be illegal under a federal law colloquially known as the “crack house statute,” despite the altruistic intentions of those behind supervised injection sites.

» READ MORE: Supreme Court declines to hear Philly’s supervised injection site case

Recovery advocates had hoped the Biden administration might adopt a more forgiving position, but Attorney General Merrick Garland has remained silent on the issue for over a year and the department has continued to fight in court against Safehouse, the local nonprofit that first proposed opening Philadelphia’s supervised injection site in 2018.

The first signs that the DOJ’s position might be shifting came in November as two supervised injection sites opened in New York City, drawing none of the same threats of prosecution and legal action from the U.S. Attorney’s Office there that Safehouse’s plan had provoked in Philadelphia four years earlier.

Asked about those differing responses, department officials told the Associated Press it could not comment on the ongoing litigation in Philadelphia.

But, it added, it is “evaluating supervised consumption sites, including discussions with state and local regulators about appropriate guardrails for such sites, as part of an overall approach to harm reduction and public safety.”

Safehouse’s supporters — who include Mayor Jim Kenney, District Attorney Larry Krasner and former Gov. Ed Rendell — say its proposed facility is a medical necessity in a city where, on average, three people die from drug overdoses a day, a rate that has only increased during the pandemic.

They’ve pointed to academic studies that show supervised injection sites that have opened in Canada and Europe have been effective in saving lives without driving many of the social side effects that concern detractors.

In the more than two months since they launched, the New York City sites have intervened in more than 125 overdoses among more than 640 drug users, many of whom have visited multiple times, according to the organization that operates them, OnPoint NYC.

Still, critics fear that such a facility would lead to increased drug use and concentrate dealing around it. They include the city’s police union, some neighborhood groups and former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain, who sued Safehouse in 2019 to block its opening and argued the case against the nonprofit himself in court.

He argued then that the 1980s “crack house” statute — which makes it a crime for anyone to operate a facility for the purpose of using illegal drugs — would clearly bar a site like the one Safehouse was proposing and threatened to prosecute its backers if they moved forward.

Safehouse disputed that interpretation, arguing that Congress couldn’t possibly have meant to criminalize a potentially lifesaving medical facility in its efforts during the height of the crack-cocaine epidemic to penalize unscrupulous property owners.

Then-Sen. Biden was one of the cosponsors of the 1986 bill, but he has since said he regrets some of the tough-on-drugs legislation he championed during the period. He pledged to decriminalize marijuana during his 2020 presidential campaign and his Health and Human Services secretary, Xavier Becerra, is a supporter of supervised injection sites.

As California attorney general, Becerra has signed onto an amicus brief supporting Safehouse before the Third Circuit.