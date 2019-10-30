The biggest hurdle isn’t always the time but the motivation hump you need to get over to make something. Sometimes I need to remind myself how good it feels and smells to cook. If I don’t know what I want to make, I’ll turn on the oven and stove, start sautéing an onion, and get a pot of water boiling. By the time that’s all underway, I’ve gotten out of my head enough to let the smell guide the way. I’ll add some greens or whatever’s calling me rather than overthinking. A stocked freezer and pantry keep me from being stressed.