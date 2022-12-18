Philadelphia police on Sunday identified two suspects wanted in connection with the shooting death last month of a city sanitation worker and issued warrants for their arrests.

The suspects, Nuschar Scott, 39, and Rasheem Trusty, 30, are being sought in the killing of Ikeem Johnson, 35, a city sanitation worker, on Nov. 18 in the Mayfair section. A $25,00 reward — higher than usual in a homicide case and more than the amount shown on a video — was offered by the city because of the shooting’s close proximity to a school

Police had been working for a month to identify the suspects as well as a suspect vehicle caught on surveillance video of the shooting in the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue in the Northeast.

Authorities say Johnson was in the passenger seat of a trash truck shortly after 10:30 a.m. when a man approached the truck and the driver stopped the vehicle. The man approached the passenger side and opened fire, authorities said.

Johnson was shot several times and was pronounced dead a short time later at the scene. He had been a city employee for about five years. The driver was not injured.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has said the gunman appeared to know where the victim would be at the time and that investigators don’t believe the shooting was random. A possible motive has not been disclosed.

Police said both suspects were considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Police are also searching a vehicle driven by a third person. It was described as a dark-colored 2015 to 2019 Subaru Outback with tinted windows, a roof rack and an unknown Pennsylvania license plate.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.