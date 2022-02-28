More schools around Philadelphia dropped mask requirements Monday in the wake of new guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that no longer recommends universal masking throughout the region.

Across Chester County, school districts from Coatesville to Tredyffrin/Easttown informed families over the weekend that masks would no longer be required, as did a number of Montgomery County districts, including Lower Merion, Methacton and Pottsgrove. Some acknowledged the fraught debate around masking and called for community members to respect each others’ decisions.

“We understand that our mask optional policy will be welcomed with both enthusiasm and trepidation —neither response is wrong,” Unionville Chadds-Ford Superintendent John Sanville said in a message to families Saturday. “We encourage everyone to be accepting and understanding of different views and approaches.”

Some districts announced emergency school board meetings to discuss their health and safety plans, including North Penn, which meets Monday night, and Abington, which meets Thursday.

Other districts, including many in Bucks County, had already made mask optional, acting after the state Supreme Court struck down mandating masking in December.

In Delaware, Gov. John Carney announced Monday that the state’s school mask mandate would expire at 6 p.m. Tuesday — accelerating plans to end the requirement March 31.

Others haven’t changed their timetable for masking changes. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s office told NJ Advance Media Friday that its school mask mandate would stay in place through March 7.

In Upper Darby, Superintendent Dan McGarry told families in a message Sunday the district would stick with its plan to shift to optional masking March 7. “We believe this will give our students and families time to process this decision,” McGarry said.

Philadelphia city officials said Friday that the city’s mask mandate would remain in effect despite the updated CDC guidance. On Monday, a health department spokesperson said the department anticipated making a recommendation on school masking “in a couple of weeks.”

“We know that many places are beginning to drop their school mask mandates, and we’d like to learn from their experience, instead of rushing ahead and putting our children at undue risk,” said spokesperson Jim Garrow. Even when the city hits its “All Clear” level — no longer warranting masks in most settings — “the school mandate to universally mask will likely stay in place” for a period.

Though no mask changes are happening right now, Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. announced Monday the district would stop weekly COVID-19 testing of all vaccinated staff, and move to a once-weekly testing model for unvaccinated staff. Those employees who are unvaccinated had been tested twice every week.

The CDC recommendations put a new metric in place for considering whether to mask — looking at not just COVID-19 case counts, but hospital admission rates and available hospital beds. Under those new thresholds, the Philadelphia region is considered to be at a “medium” risk level, and universal masking is not recommended, according to the CDC — though it advises people at “high risk for severe illness” to talk with their healthcare provider about whether they should wear a mask.

The agency also dropped its requirement that masks be worn on school buses.

Some questioned how a shift to optional masking would impact other mitigation measures. Christopher Dormer, superintendent of the Norristown Area School District, said he planned to meet with the Montgomery County Office of Public Health Tuesday to ask whether eliminating masking requirements would affect guidance for physical distancing in classrooms or determining when someone needs to be put in quarantine.

Montgomery County said Monday that it planned to update its masking guidance this week to align with the CDC’s.

“Do I anticipate later this week I’m going to say we’re going to go mask optional here in Norristown? I do,” Dormer said. “I just want to make sure all the subsequent pieces are going to be thought out.”

A number of districts that shifted to optional masking Monday noted that children who test positive for COVID-19 may still be required to mask upon their return to school.

“We’re just moving into a different world right now,” said Dormer, who is hoping to learn more from health officials about how schools can plan for next fall. While the virus may surge again, he said, “I’d rather deal with it Nov. 1 to Feb. 28, than 365 days a year.”

Staff writer Kristen A. Graham contributed to this article.