At the Scranton Schoolhouse Bar-B-Que, where a full buffet of pulled pork, friend chicken and every side imaginable runs you $9.50 for lunch, Richard Welsh was already engaged in a full political discussion. Welsh, 79, said he doesn’t feel there has been a clear choice since John F. Kennedy in 1960. Since then, he said, it’s always picking "the lesser of two evils.” He’s a Republican and a Trump supporter, though he likes Biden best of the Democrats, partly because Welsh is from Coatesville, Pa., and went to Penn State.