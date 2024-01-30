Ex-SEPTA manager admits taking bribes of Barbra Streisand tickets, pope’s visit hotel stays, and thousands in cash

A former SEPTA manager admitted Tuesday that he extorted bribes of cash, Barbra Streisand tickets and pricey hotel stays in exchange for steering contracts worth millions to a company overseeing maintenance for the transit agency’s surveillance cameras.

James Stevens, SEPTA’s ex-director of video evidence, pleaded guilty to federal charges including conspiracy, bribery, extortion, and honest services fraud — the most serious of which could send him to prison for up to 20 years at a sentencing hearing scheduled for May.

During a hearing in federal court, he told a judge that between 2014 and 2019, he routinely demanded payoffs from an executive at Spector Logistics — the Delaware-based firm that held SEPTA’s $4.6 million camera maintenance contract — and reminded the firm that he had the authority to cancel its contract at any time.

Those bribes included monthly cash payments amounting to more than $85,000 over four years, Center City hotel stays for Stevens during Pope Francis’ 2015 visit to Philadelphia and tickets to a 2016 concert by Barbra Streisand at the Wells Fargo Center.

Additionally, Stevens, 70, of Somerdale, Camden County, required Spector’s then-COO, Robert Welsh, to foot the bill for holiday parties for Stevens’ department at SEPTA and supposed donations to a charity golf tournament that prosecutors say Stevens pocketed himself.

Not content with those gifts alone, Stevens also demanded Welsh provide him a job at Spector once he retired from the public transit agency, prosecutors said.

In exchange, Stevens made sure Spector’s contract was renewed year after year and sent additional work worth millions to the company and another business that Welsh owned.

Prosecutors said the two took pains to hide the corrupt nature of their deal — often communicating on a cell phone Stevens purchased for Welsh specifically to discuss their bribery arrangement or a separate email account Welsh set up on Spector’s servers specifically for Welsh’s extortion requests.

For his own part, Stevens said little Tuesday as he stood before U.S. District Judge Gerald A. Pappert to enter his guilty plea. With his lawyer by his side, he responded to the judge’s questions to ensure he understood the consequences of that decision with a series of clipped one-word answers.

Welsh, 60, of Arizona, pleaded guilty to his role in the bribery scheme last year and awaits sentencing.

Their crimes are only the latest corruption scandal to plague the Philadelphia region’s public transportation system, which has seen a series of federal bribery cases lodged against managers and employees in recent years.

Three former SEPTA managers were sentenced to prison terms ranging from two to five years and another four were received probation for bilking SEPTA out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by colluding with vendors to charge for goods that were never provided. They all admitted to extorting bribes including hunting supplies, ATV equipment, rare gold coins and even a whippet puppy, according to court filings.

A spokesperson for the transit agency did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday about the latest corruption case involving Stevens and Welsh.