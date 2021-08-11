Federal authorities on Wednesday charged seven former SEPTA maintenance managers and two vendors with embezzling more than $870,000 and purchasing items ranging from rare coins to ATV equipment by striking corrupt deals with vendors and misusing transit agency credit cards.

Prosecutors said the scheme began in 2013 when David Abell, a former senior director of maintenance for the transit agency, approached two vendors with an offer to steer money their way in exchange for bribes of $1,000 to $2,000 a month.

Abell then allowed the vendors — Mark Irvello, owner of MSI Tool Repair and Supply in Upper Darby and Stanley Woloff, who owns Advantage Industrial Supply in Philadelphia — to falsely bill SEPTA through its procurement system for supplies they either never provided or provided in lesser quantities than they were billing for, according to charging documents in the case.

Abell allegedly pocketed a portion of the sum as his bribe, while kicking the rest back to the business owners.

Over time, prosecutors said, Abell recruited other managers in his division — which oversees maintenance, repairs and rennovations for SEPTA facilities — to participate in the embezzlement, including Rodney Martinez, 50, of Blackwood, who took over as both SEPTA’s maintenance director and as the leader of the fraud scheme.

It was not immediately clear Wednesday whether Abell, Martinez, Irvello or Woloff had retained attorneys.

The other managers charged included Stephen Kish, 65, and Jesse Fleck, 43, of Philadelphia; Peter Brauner, 58, of Kintersville; James Turner, 60, of Horsham; John Brady, 60, of Blue Bell; and Rodney Martinez, 50, of Blackwood.

“Philadelphians deserve public employees who do their jobs honestly, without gaming the system to line their own pockets,” Acting U.S. Attorney Williams said in a statement. “At a time when SEPTA is facing significant challenges to continue faithfully serving its riders, many of whom have no other reliable, cost-effective transportation options, the defendants’ alleged actions perpetrating this fraud scheme are the definition of selfish greed.”

The charges stemmed from a long-running investigation into financial irregularities uncovered by SEPTA’s inspector general and referred to the FBI. The probe broke into public view in 2019, as agents gathered evidence at the transit authority’s SEPTA Woodland Avenue facility, where its buildings and bridges work crews are assigned.

Since then, SEPTA officials have said they’ve implemented a number of reforms, including restricting the number of employees authorized to use agency credit cards, and expanding the use of contracts for commonly needed items such as welding, electrical and plumbing equipment to offset the need for employees to buy those supplies with procurement cards.

This is a developing story and will be updated.