A man killed on SEPTA’s tracks this summer was caught in a space between two Broad Street Line trains heading in opposite directions, a new report from federal investigators shows.
A preliminary report issued Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board included a diagram that showed Darren Monroe, 54, and another SEPTA worker, who suffered injuries in the July 8 incident, standing in a junction of the tracks, called an interlocking, that allow trains to shift from one rail to another. A southbound train heading toward the Erie Station on the Broad Street Line passed them, the report stated. At the same moment, about 5:21 p.m., on a parallel track, another train heading in the opposite direction struck the men.
The report did not provide information on how Monroe ended up in the path of the northbound train. The Broad Street Line operates on four tracks, with the two outer tracks dedicated to local trains and the inner tracks to express trains. The men were between the two inner tracks.
The men were conducting inspections and light repairs at the time, the NTSB reported. Both wore reflective vests and hard hats, officials have said. The other man struck survived his injuries.
Monroe, 54, had worked for SEPTA for 17 years. The father of four from Northeast Philadelphia was the first SEPTA worker to die on the job since 2009, when a Regional Rail track inspector was killed.
Rail experts have said it is not unusual for workers to be near tracks while trains are operating. Maintaining a subway line requires daily effort to pick up debris as well as ensure that the tracks are secure and the power systems are working properly. Typically, transit agencies don’t stop trains while this work is being done.
A SEPTA spokesperson declined to comment on the NTSB report.
The investigation into Monroe’s death is ongoing, and the NTSB is expected to eventually provide conclusions about how it happened and make recommendations on how other incidents like it could be avoided. So far, the federal agency reported, investigators have reviewed equipment on the track, conducted interviews, and gathered documents from SEPTA on workers’ qualifications, training, and schedules.
The investigation will focus on SEPTA’s safety procedures, protections for personnel working on or near tracks, and training and oversight, the agency reported.