A preliminary report issued Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board included a diagram that showed Darren Monroe, 54, and another SEPTA worker, who suffered injuries in the July 8 incident, standing in a junction of the tracks, called an interlocking, that allow trains to shift from one rail to another. A southbound train heading toward the Erie Station on the Broad Street Line passed them, the report stated. At the same moment, about 5:21 p.m., on a parallel track, another train heading in the opposite direction struck the men.