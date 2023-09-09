Passenger shot on SEPTA’s Market-Frankford Line

A passenger on SEPTA’s Market-Frankford Line was shot and wounded at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Berks Station, transit agency officials said.

Both the suspect and victim left the scene. A man whom police believe was the victim arrived later at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania with a gunshot wound to the leg, SEPTA officials said.

The wounded man, who was in stable condition, is not cooperating with police, agency officials said.

Police were still searching for the suspect Saturday evening. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call SEPTA Transit Police at 215-580-8111.

Several other shootings have occurred on the agency’s trains, buses, or platforms this summer.

On Aug. 31, a man was shot in the hand on the North Broad platform of SEPTA’s Regional Rail line. On July 14, a man shot at a SEPTA Route 57 bus in North Philadelphia.

And on June 15, a SEPTA security guard was shot in the leg on a Market-Frankford Line train in the city’s Frankford section. The week after that, the agency added 21 officers to its police force.