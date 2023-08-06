4 injured in yet another SEPTA crash that derailed a trolley

A SEPTA trolley and a car collided early Sunday morning in the city’s Kingsessing neighborhood injuring four people and causing the trolley to derail in yet another mishap involving the transit system.

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of South 52nd Street and Chester Avenue and resulted in “minor injuries” to the trolley operator and three passengers, said Andrew Busch, a SEPTA spokesperson.

The car ran a red light and crashed into the trolley, Busch said.

“There was nothing the trolley operator could do to avoid the collision,” Busch said.

SEPTA’s System Safety Division and Philadelphia police are conducting an investigation into the incident.

The trolley was damaged, and was towed from the scene and assessed further at the shop, Busch said.

In the meantime, SEPTA is running shuttle buses in both directions between Darby Loop and 49th Street and Chester Avenue.

Sunday’s crash in Southwest Philadelphia comes as SEPTA continues to assess processes and procedures after five major collisions involving its buses and trolleys in a week last month that resulted in one death and at least 12 injuries. The transit authority has been reluctant to link the incidents but has acknowledged ongoing struggles with staffing. As part of its investigation, SEPTA said it planned to get feedback from employees on safety issues.

Prior to Sunday’s incident, the most recent serious crash was July 27 when an out-of-service SEPTA trolley rolled out of a trolley yard and into the street with a mechanic onboard before crashing into an SUV and a historic home in Southwest Philadelphia, injuring the mechanic and two passengers in the SUV. The others involved a Route 31 bus crashing into a storefront on July 25; the Route 101 and 102 trolleys crashed into each other, hospitalizing five, on July 24; a bus crashed into an electrical pole, injuring four people on July 23; and two buses crashed into each other, killing a passenger, on July 21.

According to SEPTA, there were 884 vehicular accidents on buses and trolleys in the first half of this year (between four and five per day on average), compared to 1,521 in the first half of 2022.

This is a developing story and will be updated.