An out-of-service SEPTA trolley car went off the tracks and crashed into a Southwest Philadelphia home Thursday night.

The crash happened on Island Avenue and Cobbs Creek Parkway around 10:30 p.m., and was caught on camera. The video obtained by NBC10, shows the trolley careen first into an SUV and then into the front of the Blue Bell Inn, a historic tavern dating back to 1776 that is currently being maintained by the woman living inside.

She — and her cat — escaped with no injuries.

SEPTA Chief Operating Officer Scott Sauer told reporters that the Trolley was coming from the transit agency’s Elmwood Depot, which is about a half mile away from the home, when the crash occurred. No one was driving the trolley, but a mechanic onboard was taken to Presbyterian Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two people inside the SUV were also injured, per SEPTA. Their conditions have not been released.

The trolley was going “about 40-50 miles per hour,” one witness told 6ABC. “You would think this was a scene out of a Will Smith movie.”

SEPTA is investigating the incident, which is the fifth crash to involve a vehicle from the transit agency this week.

“I’ve been SEPTA 33 years and I spent a good portion of my career working on these trolleys and I cannot recall an incident like this,” Sauer said to 6ABC.

The rash of crashes began last Friday, when one SEPTA bus rear-ended another on Roosevelt Boulevard, killing one passenger and injuring 14 others. That same weekend, another SEPTA bus caused non-life-threatening injuries to four people when it hit an electrical pole in Fishtown.

On Monday, two trolleys collided in Upper Darby, hospitalizing 5 passengers with non-life-threatening injuries. The following day, a Route 31 bus with no passengers jumped the curb at 15th and Walnut Streets to crash into a glass storefront.

SEPTA Chief Safety Officer Ron Keele told NBC10 that they were in the process of conducting we he called a “Safety Stand Down,” where they host meetings with employees that reiterate all safety and operational rules.

“To have one crash in one day is a concern so this is very concerning to us,” Keele said. “We’re looking at all our rules and regulations.”