Gun violence in Philadelphia continued from the weekend into Labor Day Monday with at least 10 people shot in a 12-hour span, including six during a single incident, two of whom died, police said.

The dead were a 33-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, shot along with four others shortly before 1 a.m. on the 700 block of West Russell Street in North Philadelphia, police said. The youngest victim was 17; the oldest 55.

Around 2 a.m., another gun homicide, in West Philadelphia’s Overbrook section, left a 50-year-old man dead. Police said investigations remained active into his killing and into the sextuple shooting.

In a double shooting on the 4300 block of Castor Avenue in Juniata Park, around 4:15 a.m., two men, ages 31 and 55, were wounded and later listed in stable condition, according to police. Officers made an arrest and recovered a weapon in connection with that shooting, and police said an investigation is ongoing.

Later Monday, police said a fatal shooting shortly after 12:30 p.m., on the 5200 block of Rising Sun Avenue in the Olney section, took the life of a 21-year-old man who was shot multiple times in his upper body.

The shootings and homicides Monday capped a violent long weekend in Philadelphia. Through Saturday morning, between midnight and 7 a.m., 10 people were shot, three of them fatally. Later, between Saturday night and Sunday evening, at least seven people were shot, including two who were killed. One of the homicide victims was a 19-year-old male who was shot eight times at a gas station in West Philadelphia.

The violence spared two main events during the holiday weekend: the two-day Made in America 2022 music festival that attracted crowds of 35,000 and 50,000, respectively, on Saturday and Sunday along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway; and the Labor Day Parade Monday, where hundreds marched along Christopher Columbus Boulevard in support of workers and unions.

On Sunday evening, five boys were arrested after police heard several gunshots near 10th and Market Streets, around 5:45 p.m. and found two guns, one with an extended magazine, nearby. No injuries were reported.

That part of Center City is often busy with pedestrians, including tourists, and it’s near the proposed site of a new arena for the Sixers.

The incident prompted Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw to take to Twitter with a warning: “Those who take part in violent behavior will be apprehended.”