Philadelphia already got $276 million from the CARES Act, but is arguing it should have received more. In a letter to state lawmakers last week, Kenney and members of City Council argued that the city received only 7% of the state’s available relief funding, despite having 20% of the state’s COVID-19 cases and 12.5% of the state’s population. They said the money would pay for medical costs and to offer relief to small businesses. But the Republican-controlled legislature in Harrisburg released plans Thursday to use its remaining stimulus money to fund state government.