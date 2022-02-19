Another potent front approaching the Philly region could set off a snow squall and gusts past 50 mph on Saturday afternoon, forecasters say.

A squall reduced visibilities to a quarter mile in central Pennsylvania during the morning, and it could reach the Philadelphia area between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m., said Renee Robb, a meteorologist at AccuWeather Inc., in State College. The National Weather Service has issued a heads-up for a possible squall in Upper Bucks and Montgomery Counties and western Chester County.

“We just got that squall,” she said shortly before noon. “It got to whiteout. It should hold together, but maybe not as potent” by the time it reaches Southeastern Pennsylvania. She said it could make it all the way to Philly.

When a squall is imminent, the weather service issues a warning. If you’re driving, officials advise getting off the road if possible. If not, turn on the lights, stay in the lane, don’t slam on the brakes, and increase your following distance.

A squall is not to be confused with a “flurry” or “snow shower.” Think of a squall as a blizzard without an attention span, generating blizzard-like conditions for 10 to 15 minutes. It can appear to pop up out of nowhere, or close to it.

Philadelphia does get them on occasion, and usually they are the progeny of Arctic fronts that force the air ahead of them to rise frenetically, moisture condensing into snow crystals as the air soars into the colder layers in the higher atmosphere.

In this case the inciting front also is going to set off strong winds — probably not rivaling those of early Friday — but gusts past 50 mph are in play, said Jason Franklin, meteorologist in charge of the weather service office in Mount Holly.

However, given that the deciduous trees are still unburdened by leaves, widespread power outages aren’t expected, said Franklin.

“if there were leaves there would be more problems,” he said.

Behind the front, temperatures are due to tumble into the teens early Sunday and stay mostly in the 30s during the afternoon.

Another warm-up, though, is coming Monday, with temperatures possibly hitting 60 again by Tuesday before another cooldown and perhaps even some snow and ice near the end of the week, Duff said.

With warmth to the south becoming more ambitious about pulsing north this time of year, and winter reluctant to retreat, the weather can be particularly volatile this time of year.

Said Duff, “The battle has begun.”