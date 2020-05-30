Rebuild was initially billed as a $500 million transformation of parks, recreation centers, and libraries that would refresh forgotten and dilapidated facilities across the city. Kenney pitched it to sell the beverage tax, which is funding much of the work. More than three years after the tax took effect, construction has yet to begin on many Rebuild projects. And because the beverage tax raised less revenue than anticipated, the overall budget has been downsized to $425 million.