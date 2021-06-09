An 80-year-old South Jersey man who admitted stealing more than $2.5 million from his former employer has been sentenced to five years in state prison, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Charles Esposito, of Hainesport, had worked as an accounting manager for Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope of Moorestown. He was sentenced before Superior Court Judge Christopher J. Garrenger after pleading guilty last year to theft by deception and failure to pay income taxes.

As part of an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office, Esposito has to pay full restitution and file several years of amended state-income tax returns, authorities said.

Officials at the company began to investigate Esposito in April 2019 after concerns were raised about a handwritten check for $18,500 that had been signed by him and had another signature that appeared to have been forged, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

In all, Esposito was able to divert $2,537,655 for his personal gain through 243 fraudulent transactions between 2005 and April 2019 by circumventing the company’s check-issuance procedures, authorities said.

It was not immediately known who Esposito’s attorney was in the case.

“Theft of any kind can be devastating to a company,” Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said in a statement. “The Prosecutor’s Office and our law enforcement partners stand ready to assist businesses as needed when criminal activity is suspected.”

