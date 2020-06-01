Nayeli Cruz Lopez, 22, is a group member and medical assistant, who harvested crops in Vineland when she was 16. She said she spoke with church leaders and farmers to learn what the farm workers’ immediate needs were. The farm workers were seeking information on how to take proper safety precautions on the job and guidance on health-care needs. Services were needed in Spanish, both written and verbal. The workers also wanted better education and employment opportunities along with advice on how to achieve economic power.