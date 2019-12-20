Amid broken glass on the ground and icicles clinging to tree branches, crews on Friday morning were set to resume their search for two people who are presumed dead after an explosion in South Philadelphia left several rowhouses leveled.
Officials didn’t provide any new information Friday morning about what happened Thursday on the 1400 block of South Eighth St. that caused a three-alarm fire, left three houses completely collapsed, and rendered two others structurally unstable.
Crews controlled the massive blaze within about three hours Thursday, but the pile of debris was still impenetrable. The authorities postponed their search as the sun set Thursday, but continued to hose down what was formerly rowhouses through the night and into the morning.
Officials with the Philadelphia Fire Department were assessing the pile of rubble early Friday morning. Subfreezing temperatures mean the entire street is something of a sheet of ice.
Meanwhile, residents in South Philly were emerging for their work days, some trying to reenter their homes after having been evacuated from the area. In total, about 60 people were initially evacuated from the surrounding area and about 10 houses were without utilities overnight.
On the block Friday morning, Sharon and Al Nicotra we’re assessing the scene where they own three houses that they rent out. They were counting their blessings — Sharon said her 80-year-old aunt owns the middle house that had collapsed after the explosion. The aunt was at her other home in Margate when the blast occurred.
“Thank God she wasn’t here,” Sharon Nicotra said. “She’d be dead.”
Now, the whole family is grappling with losing the home that’s been theirs for more than 100 years.
“It’s leveled,” she said. “It’s a parking lot.”
Lauren Harrison and Doreen Mosher were on their way back into their home on Wilder Street — which runs perpendicular to 8th where the explosion took place — first thing Friday. They stayed at a friend’s house overnight because their electric and gas were shut off, but they had to return and pack their bags — they had to catch a flight to Florida for the holidays but weren’t able to pack Thursday night because their home had gone dark.
The two have lived in South Philly for about 10 years. Harrison, 38, said she didn’t know the victims but couldn’t stop thinking about them and their families. She said the neighborhood felt a little eerie — normally when she walked out of her home, she looked down the street and saw rowhouses. Now those houses are gone, and she can see the street behind them.
“It was a giant hole,” she said.
Isabella Yannoni, 24, was briefly allowed back in her home on 8th Street Friday morning, and didn’t know what expect. She hadn’t been home during the explosion, and was relieved with what she found when she returned.
“It looks exactly as we left it,” she recalled telling her roommate, who had been evacuated in the incident. But, their utilities were still off.
“All our food is going to go bad,” she noted.
Other residents were hugging on the street, and almost all of them knew something about what happened Thursday as soon as they heard the boom: Neighbors ran toward the fire and some jumped on top of the debris and tried to save a person beneath before fire crews arrived.
“Typical South Philly,” said Katie Manherz, who lives a few blocks away.
That neighborliness was also evident at Benna’s Cafe at 8th and Wharton Streets, where owner Nancy Trachtenberg, 47, was starting a collection for those displaced.
There is now a pink box near the door of the cafe, with a handwritten sign saying: “Donate here for those affected by the fire on 14XX s 8th. Gently used clothes, toiletries, & you can buy gift certificates for victims and prepay their coffee.”