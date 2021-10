Grilled pork chop with mushroom succotash and corn puree at Southwark, Fourth and Bainbridge Streets. Read more

Chris D’Ambro and Marina De Oliveira have revived indoor dining at Southwark, their handsome bar-restaurant at Fourth and Bainbridge Streets in Queen Village, after a yearlong pandemic reboot that included a kitchen redo.

Ordinarily, kitchen work might not be a big deal to the general public, but D’Ambro and De Oliveira installed a four-top chef’s table at the end of the line, next to the bread station. It’s bookable for $300 a person, including tax and tip.

The chef’s table is technically part of Ambra, their posh Italian restaurant next door, which will reopen soon with a single table for eight to 12 people; reservations ($250 a head) soon will go live on Resy for bookings starting Nov. 18.

Southwark’s kitchen and bar — with a la carte menus — are open full blast Wednesday to Saturday starting at 5 p.m.

There’s an abbreviated schedule on Monday (wine only) and Tuesday (barbecue on the outside patio with the indoor bar open). It’s closed Sunday.

Gigi Pizza and Olly, the couple’s side-by-side restaurants a block away, at Fifth and Bainbridge Streets, remain closed for now.