Chris D’Ambro and Marina De Oliveira have revived indoor dining at Southwark, their handsome bar-restaurant at Fourth and Bainbridge Streets in Queen Village, after a yearlong pandemic reboot that included a kitchen redo.

Ordinarily, kitchen work might not be a big deal to the general public, but D’Ambro and De Oliveira installed a four-top chef’s table at the end of the line, next to the bread station. It’s bookable for $300 a person, including tax and tip.

The chef’s table is technically part of Ambra, their posh Italian restaurant next door, which will reopen soon with a single table for eight to 12 people; reservations ($250 a head) soon will go live on Resy for bookings starting Nov. 18.

Southwark’s kitchen and bar — with a la carte menus — are open full blast Wednesday to Saturday starting at 5 p.m.

There’s an abbreviated schedule on Monday (wine only) and Tuesday (barbecue on the outside patio with the indoor bar open). It’s closed Sunday.

Gigi Pizza and Olly, the couple’s side-by-side restaurants a block away, at Fifth and Bainbridge Streets, remain closed for now.