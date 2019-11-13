Mike and Terri Grant created Crafters For Life LLC in May 2015 to create and sell products produced by neurodivergent employees, who also help handle branding, marketing, e-commerce, retail sales, and sourcing of materials. The company offers its merchandise online and at retailers such as Monkeys Uncle at 21 E. State St., Doylestown. It has also partnered with existing nonprofits that run adult day programs to incorporate the company’s crafts program.