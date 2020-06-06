Josh Kopelman, board chair of The Inquirer, praised Wischnowski for his service, writing, “Stan has been at the Inquirer for 20 years, and during that time has accomplished a lot. He oversaw the merging of three newsrooms into one, he launched Spotlight PA (a collaborative investigative newsroom for all of Pennsylvania) and he helped drive our first steps to improve the diversity in the newsroom. I wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors and have the utmost confidence in Lisa, Gabe, and Patrick going forward. This transition will give our leadership the opportunity to rethink our principles, priorities, and processes inside the organization.”