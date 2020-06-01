That’s the question that has been raging on the streets of Philadelphia, and across my architecture-centric social media feeds, over the past two days as a dark cloud of smoke spiraled up from Center City. What started as a poignant and peaceful protest in Dilworth Park on Saturday morning ended up in a frenzy of destruction by evening. Hardly any building on Walnut and Chestnut Streets was left unscathed, and two mid-19th Century structures just east of Rittenhouse Square were gutted by fire. Their chances of survival are slim, which means there could soon be a gaping hole in the heart of Philadelphia, in one of its most iconic and historic neighborhoods. And now protesters have moved on to West Philadelphia’s fragile 52nd Street shopping corridor, an important center of black life, where yet more property is being battered.