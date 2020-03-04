Altman, his most vocal critic, came with a cadre of supporters to confront him. After the hearing started, boos erupted and Sen. Bob Smith (D., Middlesex) ordered state troopers to deal with the distraction. Altman said she wasn’t making any noise and was unfairly targeted. Troopers dragged her out of the hearing room and issued her a citation. Reporters captured it all in photos and video, and the incident reverberated across social media.