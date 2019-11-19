Moments later, multiple officers swooped in and grabbed Altman by her arms. They dragged the Camden political activist out of the room, out of the statehouse, and into the cold, while her supporters erupted in chants of “shame, shame, shame.” She was swept right past George E. Norcross III, the wealthy South Jersey businessman and political powerbroker she came to confront. Norcross had a slight smirk on his face.