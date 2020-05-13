With one camp that she’d chosen suddenly closing and another still up in the air, Emily Otto, 39, a physical therapist from Ardmore, has decided to hire a part-time nanny to look after her two daughters, ages 9 and 6. “The camp that’s not sure yet tried to wheel me and deal me and take 15% off my $1,200 deposit,” Otto said. “But I said I need the money for the nanny.”