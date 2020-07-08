The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld Trump administration rules granting employers broad rights to deny workers no-cost contraception coverage by citing religious and moral objections — a decision that reversed earlier rulings from federal courts in Pennsylvania.
As a result, as many as 127,000 women could lose no-cost birth control coverage, according to government estimates.
The 7-2 opinion was written by Justice Clarence Thomas, with Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor dissenting.
The case centered on a 2017 push by the Trump administration to expand exemptions to the “birth control mandate” in President Barack Obama’s signature Affordable Care Act and add new regulations that would allow all but publicly traded companies, including private colleges and universities that issue student health plans, to opt out on moral grounds.
The attorneys general of Pennsylvania and New Jersey challenged the proposal, saying the rule change could saddle their states with the cost of dealing with thousands of unplanned pregnancies.
A federal judge in Philadelphia blocked the new rules the day they were set to go into effect, finding that with employers able to opt out, the regulations would push push the financial burden for paying for it onto the states.
A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit agreed last year, affirming Beetlestone’s decision. But the Supreme Court’s decision will send the case back to the lower courts for further review.
The birth control mandate has been one of the most fiercely litigated aspects of Obamacare. And the case decided Wednesday marks the third time this small but hotly contested portion of the Affordable Care Act has drawn high court scrutiny. But it is the first time that the court’s new majority of Republican appointees — including Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — heard a contraception case.
Since it was enacted, the ACA has generally required employers and insurers to provide preventative health services to women at no charge. Houses of worship that claimed religious objection were provided an avenue to opt out soon after the law’s passage.
In the decade since — and after a number of court battles — the swath of employers eligible for exemptions has gradually expanded to include religiously affiliated hospitals, universities and nonprofits.
In 2014, the Supreme Court added to that list businesses owned by a small group of owners whose religious beliefs run counter to the contraception provisions after hearing a case from a Lancaster County cabinet maker and Hobby Lobby, one of the nation’s largest craft store chains.
Some of those exempted entities were still required to provide employees with health plans that offer birth control coverage paid by the insurance provider. But religious groups around the nation challenged that accommodation at the Supreme Court in 2016, arguing it still made them complicit in a violation of their faith.
Since taking office, President Donald Trump has vowed to eliminate even that mandate in seeking to fulfill a campaign pledge he made to protect employers from being “bullied by the federal government because of their religious beliefs.”