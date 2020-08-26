The inquiry into Saylor was first reported Wednesday by the Legal Intelligencer. After the investigation into the justice’s behavior is complete, its findings will be ruled on by the Judicial Conduct Board, made up of 12 judges, lawyers, and laypeople. It can dismiss the matter or resolve it with a private or public “letter of counsel” to the judge. Perhaps four or five times a year, it sends more serious cases to the eight-member Court of Judicial Discipline, which can impose more serious sanctions, including removal from the bench.