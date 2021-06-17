The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday condemned Philadelphia’s decision to end a long-standing contract with a Catholic social services agency due to its refusal to consider same-sex married couples as potential foster parents.

In a unanimous decision, the justices described the city’s 2018 move to end its relationship with Catholic Social Services, which had cited its religious beliefs about marriage in refusing to work with LGBTQ couples, as unconstitutional.

The ruling is the latest in a series of decisions favoring religious rights since the emergence of a more conservative high court during the administration of former President Donald Trump. But the court’s more liberal justices also signed on to the decision.

It’s likely to reverberate nationwide, with implications for anti-discrimination clauses in government contracts, particularly in the social services sector, where religious providers are common.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit ruled in the city’s favor in 2019. Thursday’s Supreme Court decision overturns that and sends the case back to the lower courts.

The city canceled its contract with the agency in 2018 after The Inquirer reported that, despite a standard nondiscrimination clause in all city contracts, Catholic Social Services and another religious-oriented foster care agency had policies that barred them from certifying same-sex couples as foster parents.

One of the agencies, Bethany Christian Services, changed its policy. But Catholic Social Services, an extension of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, took the city to court.

The agency argued that it views the certification of couples as good candidates for fostering children as an “endorsement of the relationship,” and therefore its religious beliefs prevent it from certifying LGBTQ partnerships. Catholic Social Services also noted that it doesn’t work with unmarried couples, either.

The city defended its decision, noting that the nondiscrimination clause has been applied equally to all potential contractors and wasn’t designed specifically to discriminate against religious viewpoints.

This is a developing story and will be updated.