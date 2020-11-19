Philadelphia City Council will consider reducing the city’s 10-year tax abatement for commercial development, a measure that could replace a previously proposed 1% construction tax as Council weighs changes to fund anti-poverty initiatives.
Council President Darrell L. Clarke, who said he hopes to float a $400 million bond to invest in the city’s poor neighborhoods, criticized developers in a rare speech during Thursday’s Council session. He accused them of pushing back hard against tax changes that would help Philadelphia’s neediest residents.
“I’m disappointed in the push back ... to do something to make sure that our entire city benefits in a meaningful way to keep pace with the significant market rate development that has been happening in our communities,” he said.
Clarke added that concerns about gentrification and lack of economic opportunity for residents in many of Philadelphia’s neighborhoods “have been magnified as a result of the pandemic and the recent unrest. And a lot of people have recognized things that we have known for a long, long time.”
Last month when he presented the 1% tax on new construction along with a bill that would delay implementation of planned reductions to the residential tax abatement until 2024, Clarke said the bills balanced the interests of developers, the construction industry, and the city. He also said he had the support of Mayor Jim Kenney, who has been an ally of the building trades unions.
But now the 1% tax on new construction could potentially be replaced by Clarke’s new bill, which would re%. He said that change would generate about $83 million in revenue over the next decade, which would reduce the value of the commercial 10-year abatement on the value of new construction from 100% to 90% and roughly equal to the amount that the 1% construction tax would raise. Both bills now remain pending in Council.
The latest maneuvering comes as Council is running out of time to implement tax changes this year; there are only two more scheduled full Council meetings left before Dec. 31.
The 10-year tax abatement for both residential and commercial properties has long been controversial. City Council voted to reduce the residential abatement last year, but the commercial portion was left intact.
The construction and development industries also successfully fought a 1% tax on new construction in 2018, when Council passed the tax but later withdrew it in favor of a compromise with Mayor Jim Kenney.
The residential abatement changes are set to take effect in January, but Council members have cited the impact of the pandemic as a reason for delaying those changes for three years.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.