A Temple University student died Sunday afternoon shortly after being shot in North Philadelphia.

The 21-year-old student was shot twice in the chest, authorities say. The victim was pronounced dead around 2 p.m. at Temple Hospital. Philadelphia police identified the victim as Samuel Sean Collington of Prospect Park. Police are still searching for a suspect.

According to 6abc reporter Bob Brooks, sources told him that a robber attacked the student after they finished parking their car, then killed them.

A Temple University spokesperson confirmed the homicide in a statement. At this time, the university has not shared the student’s identity, as the student’s family and friends have not all been notified yet.

“Temple University is deeply saddened to confirm that a student was found off-campus at 2252 North Park Avenue (Park and Dauphin) this afternoon with gunshot wounds,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “The student was taken to Temple University Hospital and was initially in critical care, but was pronounced dead a short time later.”

“This is a tragedy in every sense of the word,” the spokesperson continued. “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family, friends and the entire Temple community during this tremendously difficult time.”

As reported in The Inquirer, Philadelphia has surpassed its previous record for most homicides in a year, with more than 500 shootings in 2021 so far.