Temple University faculty have voted ‘no confidence’ in provost and board chair

More than 800 Temple University faculty members voted “no confidence” in Board of Trustees Chair Mitchell Morgan and Provost Gregory N. Mandel, the faculty union announced Monday.

That represents 81% of the more than 1,000 faculty who cast votes during the weeklong process that ended Friday at 5 p.m.

The vote is largely symbolic and doesn’t carry the ability to authorize change, but nevertheless sends a chilling message that the North Philadelphia university still is contending with unrest among its employees.

The 2,600-member Temple Association of University Professionals, the faculty union, held the no-confidence vote — its first in the union’s 50-year history — after hearing concerns from members about the university’s leadership, including its handling of the 42-day graduate student worker strike, its dropping enrollment, failures to renew contracts for some nontenured faculty, and vacancies in some key administrative jobs.

The campus also was shook by the shooting death of Temple police Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald in February, raising concerns about safety near campus.

The union had authorized taking a no-confidence vote in former president Jason Wingard, too, but he resigned last month. The university earlier this month named former law school dean and provost JoAnne A. Epps as acting president.

Wingard’s departure, the union said, did not resolve the concerns, which is why the union proceeded with the vote.

“It has become abundantly clear that key stakeholders at our university — people whose work and commitment ensures that Temple fulfills its mission — must be part of the biggest decision-making processes,” TAUP’s Hammam Aldouri, vice president of organizing, said in a statement. “We are eager to move forward and build a positive relationship with Temple leadership so that we can refocus our energies on what is most important: providing an internationally recognized university that prepares students to be leaders in their fields of work and study.”

Union members announced the results of the no-confidence vote at a press conference on campus Monday afternoon.

Responses from the university and Mandel were not immediately available. Mandel, who previously served as dean of Temple’s law school, has been provost for less than two years; he had been named interim provost by Wingard in August 2021 and provost that December.

Morgan, founder and chairman of Morgan Properties, has chaired the Temple board for more than three years.

“While I respect the right of all faculty to express their view, my role as chair is to consider the best interest of the entire institution, and support its students, faculty and staff in pursuing our mission,” Morgan said, after the vote. “I intend to continue doing just that.”

It’s a critical time for union-university relations, as faculty embark on negotiations for a new contract. TAUP’s current pact expires later this year. In its news release, the union said the university will not negotiate on campus, but rather has pushed for “off-site, costly” negotiations.

“On-campus negotiations would allow for increased transparency and accessibility for TAUP members to engage with the process, and would be a small but significant step towards rebuilding trust in the Temple community in a concrete and meaningful way,” the union said.

Though it passed by a significant majority, the measure was not supported by all faculty. Some have questioned why the union would hold a no-confidence vote now when Temple also has struggled under prior presidents. When Wingard was in charge, some were concerned that it would send the wrong message to vote no confidence in Temple’s first Black president when he had been on the job less than two years and had been confronting post-pandemic problems — rising gun violence and a 14% drop in enrollment since 2019 — that are not in his control.

Some members also were concerned about taking a no-confidence vote as negotiations for a new contract were about to begin.

But the union said it became increasingly concerned when trustees’ response to the crises was to create a special committee to provide increased oversight, but it was made up only of current board members.

“Those who manufacture these crises cannot fix them alone,” the union said in its news release.

Faculty began discussing the possibility of taking a no-confidence vote in university leadership as the graduate student strike, which began Jan. 31, dragged on and concerns about safety mounted after Fitzgerald’s Feb. 18 death. Faculty were particularly upset that the university stopped paying for health care and tuition remission for striking members. A settlement was finally reached and an agreement ratified last month.

The union held a meeting March 3 and its executive committee announced the following week that the union would convene another meeting to decide whether to have a vote. Union members authorized holding a no-confidence vote last month, with 84% of those voting being in favor of including at least one of the three, Wingard, Mandel or Morgan.