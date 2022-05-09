The founder of the iconic South Philadelphia cheesesteak spot Tony Luke’s and one of his sons pleaded guilty Monday to hiding millions in revenue from the IRS over a decade.

Anthony Lucidonio Sr., 83, known as “Tony Luke Sr.” or “Papa Luke,” and Nicholas Lucidonio, 55, told a federal judge they kept two sets of books to hide cash they raked in for the signature sandwiches they sold out of their storefront at Oregon Avenue and Front Street.

They also admitted to paying their employees large portions of their salaries under-the-table in cash to evade payroll taxes.

During a brief hearing Monday before U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh, the father-son duo said little as they entered guilty pleas to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States.

“Have you in fact committed the crimes to which you are pleading guilty,” McHugh asked them both at one point

“Yes, I have,” the elder Lucidonio replied.

His son, added: “Yes, your honor.”

Neither they nor their attorneys immediately responded to requests for comment.

Tony Luke’s, which Lucidonio Sr. opened in 1992 underneath I-95, has grown into a global franchise with more than a dozen locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Washington D.C., Maryland, Texas, and Bahrain.

But Tony Luke Jr. — the prominent face of the brand and the man who led much of that expansion — was not charged alongside his father and brother in 2020.

His business relationship with his family members soured in 2015 and the company is now run as two entities: The Original Tony Luke’s, which operates the Oregon Avenue store, and Tony Luke’s franchises, which are run by Lucidonio Jr.

It was at the original storefront that prosecutors say the elder Lucidonio, and son Nicholas sought to hide the financial success of their restaurant for over a decade.

According to court filings, the Lucidonios purposefully kept cash profits out of their business bank accounts between 2006 and 2016 and developed a complicated method of paying their workers to avoid taxes.

Only a portion of employees’ hours would be reflected on the checks they received each payday. Workers were allegedly instructed to endorse those checks back to their manager, who would redeposit them in the business’ accounts and then hand employees envelopes of cash reflecting the compensation for the real number of hours they worked.

When Lucidonio Jr. was fired from the family business in 2015 in a dispute over franchising rights and royalties, his father and brother became so concerned their scheme would be exposed in the resulting court battle that they amended several tax returns to reflect their true earnings, prosecutors said.

But they attempted to offset their new tax obligations by claiming phony business expenses, according to court records

Both men will now face up to five years in prison at sentencing hearings later this year.