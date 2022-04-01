The future of the Philadelphia School District rests in Tony B. Watlington Sr.’s hands.

Watlington, a career educator from North Carolina, has been selected by Philadelphia’s school board to replace William R. Hite Jr. as the next superintendent of the Philadelphia School District, chief executive of a sprawling system of 216 schools, 115,000 students and a $3.9 billion budget.

It’s a huge leap forward for Watlington, currently superintendent of the Rowan-Salisbury School District, which educates about 20,000, with a budget of $190 million.

The announcement was made Friday morning, capping a six-month national search, and with Mayor Jim Kenney and members of the school board looking on.

Watlington, 51, was one of three finalists for the job. He was chosen over John Davis, Baltimore’s current chief of schools, and Krish Mohip, the deputy education officer for the Illinois State Board of Education.

Though some criticized what they said was a shallow pool of candidates amid a flurry of superintendent searches nationally, Watlington was regarded as the clear favorite after the public met him in a series of meetings and a town hall. He won points for a straightforward style and clear explanations of who he is and what he values as an educator.

But Watlington has a great deal to prove as someone who has only served in a superintendent role for a year, and in a small district. He comes from a right-to-work state to a district that must contend with five separate unions, including the powerful Philadelphia Federation of Teachers. He will lead a district unable to raise a penny of its own revenue and is therefore susceptible to whatever the prevailing political winds are in City Hall and Harrisburg.

Watlington will face myriad challenges, immediately — from the continuing fallout of the pandemic and low staff morale to a stock of 300 aging buildings that require about $5 billion to fix. The school system is about to embark on a strategic planning process that could result in school closings; its revamped special-admissions process was widely criticized; and its work around antiracism is ongoing.

Academically, it struggles, even when measured against other big-city school districts: Only about 35% of its students meet state standards in English and 21% in math.

But Watlington has said he’s up to the Philadelphia challenge, primed to assemble a strong team and scale up the things he does well.

He described himself as a consensus-builder.

“I know how to bring out the best in people, I have a knack for bringing diverse groups of people to work around big, tough problems,” Watlington said during a March town hall.

He acknowledged the hurdles he will have to handle in order to win Philadelphia’s confidence, but vowed transparency as he does it.

“I’m one of those leaders that likes to put my cards on the table face up,” Watlington said. “Trust is the cumulative act of small acts.”

This is a developing story.