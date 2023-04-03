Winds in South Jersey tornado, 1 of 5 over the weekend, reached 100 mph, caused destruction in multiple towns

The tornado that roughed up multiple Burlington County towns rimming the Delaware River this weekend packed 100 mph winds, caused a path of damage six miles long and 600 yards wide, while toppling hundreds of trees, downing power lines and ripping roof shingles off homes.

The National Weather Service released the strength and path of that tornado, one of four others Saturday night that touched down from Delaware to the Shore, though no injuries were reported.

“I have never heard a wind like that, ever,” Kristin Parry of Riverton Road, Cinnaminson recalled. “It was followed by a big boom, like a shotgun, and a loud snapping. It all happened so fast.”

Two large pine trees toppled on her front lawn, luckily away from the house, but tearing down power lines and contributing to power outages that left the area dark.

Here is the breakdown:

The tornado registered as an EF1 (Enhanced Fujita Scale), meaning winds were in the range of 86 to 110 mph as it tore through Cinnaminson, Delran and Moorestown. But high winds also ripped through Palmyra and Riverton. A 1 is the lowest rating on the scale, which goes to 5 with winds over 200 mph.

That tornado and the others were the result of a strong line of thunderstorms that moved through western Burlington County about 7 p.m. April 1, like a joke from Mother Nature gone awry as a warm, sunny afternoon turned threatening and dark.

The tornado touched down in Cinnaminson near Riverton Road and Woodside Lane, blew through neighboring Delran and chugged through parts of Moorestown before it was over.

Mature trees throughout the communities were snapped like twigs and uprooted. The strongest wind damage occurred near Wynwood Drive and Locust Lane where most of one roof of a single family home was ripped off.

The tornado continued across U.S. Route 130 eventually growing to its greatest width of 634 yards as it crossed Haines Mill Road in Delran. it moved into Moorestown, through the mostly wooded Esther Yanai Preserve in Moorestown, but continued on causing damage to roof shingles to a home on Augusta Drive, and snapping a utility pole on Centeron Road.

But damage continued in Palmyra and Riverton from an associated downburst that had peak winds of 90 to 100 mph.

The National Weather Service was still assessing the other tornados that touched down in Jackson, Ocean County; and Howell Township and Sea Girt, in Monmouth County. A fifth tornado was confirmed near Bridgeville, Del.

By comparison, the forecast for the start of the week looks pleasant. Today should be sunny with a high of 64. Tuesday is forecast to also be sunny, but with a high near 73. Wednesday looks similar, though showers will likely move in Thursday.