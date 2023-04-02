National Weather Service investigates possible tornado in South Jersey

The National Weather Service is investigating a possible tornado that struck Saturday night in two Burlington County communities before continuing on toward the Jersey Shore.

It was also investigating a possible tornado in Delaware as part of a strong storm front that blew through the region, turning a warm, sunny evening dark by 6:30 p.m., and prompting emergency warning systems that sent alerts urging people to seek shelter in basements or interior rooms. Warnings also posted for portions of Philadelphia and Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Burlington, Mercer, and New Castle Counties.

The National Weather Service said it would send a team Sunday to survey damage from a swath of strong winds that tore through the adjoining towns of Cinnaminson and Delran off the Delaware River. A team was also investigating a possible tornado touchdown near Howell Township in Monmouth County, N.J., and an area near Ellendale in Sussex County, Del.

High winds caused downed power lines, toppled trees and other damage throughout the Philadelphia region. Bucks County residents also reported strong winds, with Rich Coogan saying he saw a funnel cloud over Yardley.

The storm also caused damage in other areas of the region, and power companies were warning people to avoid downed wires.

A wind gust of 62 mph was recorded at Philadelphia International Airport, and the weather service logged several reports of downed large trees — including some that fell into houses in Delaware — along with dime- and quarter-size hailstones.

At one point Peco and Atlantic Electric reported that about 20,000 customers were without power, but those numbers had dropped considerably as crews worked through the night

Peco was reporting about 3,000 people were still without power as of Sunday morning.

PSE&G, which services the affected area of Burlington County, was reporting 1,700 customers were without power. Atlantic Electric was reporting 419 customers were still impacted. And Jersey Central Power & Light, which provides energy in Monmouth County, was reporting more than 14,000 were still without power.

Saturday’s storm was the result of a front attached to a potent low-pressure system that arrived from the St. Lawrence Valley — the same storm that caused devastation in the South and Midwest, where at least 21 people were killed amid reports of 80 tornadoes on Friday.

But today, Palm Sunday for Christians, will bring a literal breath of fresh air with sunny skies and breezes of 10 to 20 mph in the morning that will eventually become calm. Then, much of the forthcoming workweek looks pleasant with more sun and a high of 64 on Monday, with temperatures expected in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.